Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Albrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Albrich


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Albrich Obituary
Donald R. Albrich

Salem - Donald was born in Salem, Oregon, the youngest of 8 children, to Dr. Joseph Albrich and Mrs. Louise Albrich. He graduated from South Salem High School in 1956 and served in the U. S. Army from 1961 - 1963. He married Glenda Browning in 1962. Glenda died January 1988. He married Sharon Clouse-Neal-Gagatko on August 26, 1989. Donald was a lifelong resident of Salem. He was a member of St. Joseph's and Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He coached and umpired for Judson Little League for over 20 years. He also did the announcing for the Little League tournaments at Holland Field.

Donald is survived by his wife Sharon of Salem; his daughter, Angela Chamberlin of Salem; his sons Raymond of Salem and Greg Neal of Brush Prairie, Washington; his Grandsons Jeremy Albrich of Salem, Brandon Albrich of Salem, Brandon Neal of Lebanon, Alex Neal of Lebanon; his Granddaughters Ashley Schneider of Salem and Alyssa Neal of Brush Prairie, Washington; his Great Grandson Grayson Albrich of Salem and Great Granddaughters Bailey Watson of Salem and Leyla Albrich of Salem; his brother Robert of Silverton; his sisters Helen Van Handle of Albany and Anita Ashbeck of Surprise, Arizona.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 10 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church followed by an interment at St. Barbara Catholic Cemetery, Salem. Donations in Donald's name may be made to Queen of Peace School. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now