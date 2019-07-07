Donald R. Albrich



Salem - Donald was born in Salem, Oregon, the youngest of 8 children, to Dr. Joseph Albrich and Mrs. Louise Albrich. He graduated from South Salem High School in 1956 and served in the U. S. Army from 1961 - 1963. He married Glenda Browning in 1962. Glenda died January 1988. He married Sharon Clouse-Neal-Gagatko on August 26, 1989. Donald was a lifelong resident of Salem. He was a member of St. Joseph's and Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He coached and umpired for Judson Little League for over 20 years. He also did the announcing for the Little League tournaments at Holland Field.



Donald is survived by his wife Sharon of Salem; his daughter, Angela Chamberlin of Salem; his sons Raymond of Salem and Greg Neal of Brush Prairie, Washington; his Grandsons Jeremy Albrich of Salem, Brandon Albrich of Salem, Brandon Neal of Lebanon, Alex Neal of Lebanon; his Granddaughters Ashley Schneider of Salem and Alyssa Neal of Brush Prairie, Washington; his Great Grandson Grayson Albrich of Salem and Great Granddaughters Bailey Watson of Salem and Leyla Albrich of Salem; his brother Robert of Silverton; his sisters Helen Van Handle of Albany and Anita Ashbeck of Surprise, Arizona.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 10 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church followed by an interment at St. Barbara Catholic Cemetery, Salem. Donations in Donald's name may be made to Queen of Peace School. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 7, 2019