1/
Donald Ray Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Ray Bennett

Boise, ID - Donald Ray Bennett, 71, a loving husband, responsible father, friend, son-in-law and brother-in-law died on Monday, October 5, 2020 of COVID-19.

Don is survived by his wife, Jade Bennett, daughter Coral Bennett, brother Ted Bennett, sister Nancy Lawrence, mother-in-law Soledad Mendoza, and sisters-in-law Marie Pearl Mendoza, Iris Bennett, and Linda Bennett.

Don was born on October 17, 1948 and was the second of the five children of the late Ted and Cora Bennett. All male Bennetts served in the Military. Don served in two branches of the Military: the Army and the Marine Corps. He was in the Vietnam War and was a machine gunner. He was injured and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Among other awards, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal with 3 bronze stars, Vietnamese Campaign Medal with device, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and the Combat Infantry Badge. He retired from the United States Postal Service in Salem, Oregon and had 37 years of combined Military and Federal Service.

A memorial mass to honor Don will be Sat, Oct 17, 11 am, which was to be his 72nd birthday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1275 E St, Independence. All are welcome to join; please RSVP with Jade at 503.507.2897. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family; www.FarnstromMortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farnstrom Mortuary
410 Monmouth St
Independence, OR 97351
(503) 838-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farnstrom Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved