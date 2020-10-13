Donald Ray Bennett
Boise, ID - Donald Ray Bennett, 71, a loving husband, responsible father, friend, son-in-law and brother-in-law died on Monday, October 5, 2020 of COVID-19.
Don is survived by his wife, Jade Bennett, daughter Coral Bennett, brother Ted Bennett, sister Nancy Lawrence, mother-in-law Soledad Mendoza, and sisters-in-law Marie Pearl Mendoza, Iris Bennett, and Linda Bennett.
Don was born on October 17, 1948 and was the second of the five children of the late Ted and Cora Bennett. All male Bennetts served in the Military. Don served in two branches of the Military: the Army and the Marine Corps. He was in the Vietnam War and was a machine gunner. He was injured and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Among other awards, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal with 3 bronze stars, Vietnamese Campaign Medal with device, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and the Combat Infantry Badge. He retired from the United States Postal Service in Salem, Oregon and had 37 years of combined Military and Federal Service.
A memorial mass to honor Don will be Sat, Oct 17, 11 am, which was to be his 72nd birthday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1275 E St, Independence. All are welcome to join; please RSVP with Jade at 503.507.2897. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family
