Donald Ruettgers
Donald Ruettgers

Stayton - "Don" was born in Albany, Oregon to Herman and Ruby Ruettgers. He was the oldest of four boys. Don attended elementary school and high school in Scio. He married Janet Posvar on October 28th, 1961. This year, they would have celebrated 59 years together. In his younger years Don played the trumpet in the family band, Midnight Serenaders. After high school, he began working for Stayton Canning Company in sanitation and ended his 46-year career as plant manager, at Norpac Plant 7. He enjoyed camping with family, barbequing, and spending time with his granddaughters. Don is survived by his wife Janet and sons Donald of Philomath and Michael of Stayton. Granddaughters Susanne, Justine, Stephanne, McKayla, and McKenzie also three great-grandchildren. Brothers Jim of Stayton, Chuck of Mill City, and Robert of Stayton. Donations can be made to Parkinson Foundation and OHSU Foundation. Viewing will be at Immaculate Conception in Stayton starting at 1:00 pm on October 9th, 2020. Rosary at time 1:15 and Mass of Christian Burial service at 2:00 pm . Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

