Donlad Larry Erickson



Salem - Donald Larry Erickson, 75 passed peacefully at home on November 25th, 2020. He was born on December 9th, 1944, in Roseau Minnesota to Harry and Marjorie.



Don served his country in the US Air Force, stationed in Vietnam. He worked for Boise Cascade until they closed the Salem plant. He retired from Fairview. He is now reunited with his parents, his twin brother Dennis, and his brother Jerry.



He is survived by his spouse Frederick Buyes, his brothers Robert and Allan, his sisters Janice Pingree, Susan Brighouse, and his aunt Helen Lund.



Private inurnment will be held. Entrusted to City View Funeral Home









