|
|
Donna Gene (Bliss) Krieg
Marquam - Donna Gene (Bliss) Krieg, 72, of Marquam, died Friday, February 28, 2020, after a valiant fight against cancer.
She was born in Whittier, CA, in November of 1947, and grew up in Sacramento. After high school she moved to Oregon to attend Oregon State University, and it was there she met her husband, Jim. While at OSU Jim was drafted into the Army, and they married when he came home on leave in November of 1967. In April of 1968 Donna joined Jim in Germany where they lived for a year and a half. When Jim's tour was over they returned to OSU to finish their degrees. Donna graduated in 1971 and completed her Master's in English Education in 1972.
In 1972 they purchased their farm in Marquam from Reece Mayer, and though Donna had grown up in the city, she quickly learned to milk cows, raise sheep and turkeys, and can fruits and vegetables with the ease and grace she brought to everything in her life. In addition to farm work, she also substitute taught in local high schools before having her first child.
After she and Jim started their family, she turned her career to managing and operating their turkey farm, and later her own plant nursery, Nowlens Bridge Perennials, which she founded in 1998. Education was always important to Donna, and she found ways to teach throughout her life. She volunteered with the Oregon Turkey Improvement Association, teaching low-income families throughout Oregon how to use turkey to make nutritious, economical meals, and also did demonstrations at the Oregon State Fair for many years. As a nursery owner, she did not merely sell plants, she taught people about the plants they were purchasing and how to care for them, and she developed a collection of hardy, interesting plants well-suited to the Willamette Valley that made her nursery unique and wonderful, and a perfect reflection of Donna herself.
Donna was intelligent and kind, with an eye for beauty and an appreciation of science and literature. She had high expectations for her children and grandchildren, but was also fun and silly. She loved fiercely and never lost sight of what was really important.
She was a member of the Cascade Nursery Trail, and participated in local Hardy Plant Society Sales and Master Gardener Sales, and will be dearly missed by her colleagues and customers. She will also be missed deeply by her many friends and family.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Gene Bliss, and her beloved mother, Molly Hoyt.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim Krieg; son, Adam Krieg, daughter-in-law Sacha Krieg, and their children, Alyssa, Claire, and Jacob; son, Justin Krieg, daughter-in-law, Casey, and their children, Jeffery, Haydee, and Charlee; daughter, Emily Krieg, son-in-law, Michael Muth, and their children Connor, Patrick, Matthew, Natalie, and Andrew; brother, Thom Bliss, and sister-in-law, Terri Bliss.
An open house celebrating Donna's life will be held later this spring at a date and time still to be determined.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020