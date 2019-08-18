Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
First Christian Church
685 Marion St. NE
Salem, OR
Donna J. Mason


1934 - 2019
Donna J. Mason Obituary
Donna J. Mason

Salem - On Thursday, August 8, 2019, Donna Jean Mason, age 85 from Salem, met Jesus face-to-face as He welcomed her home. She was born to Edward and Grace (Peterson) Cooke on May 25, 1934 in Silverton, Oregon.

Donna grew up in Mill City, Oregon, where she graduated in 1952. During her high school years, she participated in Rainbow Girls as a Worthy Advisor.

Donna fell in love with Virgil Lyle Mason over the canned green beans at the Stayton Cannery where they worked while in high school. They were married on June 18, 1955 in Mill City. The following day, Donna and Lyle flew to Oakland, California where he was stationed at the naval hospital. They spent two and a half years in California before returning to Oregon where they built their life, home and family.

Donna was a member of Court Street Christian Church prior to becoming a member of First Christian Church for over 45 years.

Donna spent many enjoyable hours cooking and trying new recipes, but the favorite among many, was her raspberry jam and cheesecake. She also enjoyed taking pictures of family events resulting in many, many photo albums. Donna spent an abundance of time behind a sewing machine, whether it be making dresses for her three daughters or, later in life, quilting with daughter, Lori.

Donna loved to travel. Whether it was in the RV at Cannon Beach, cruising to Alaska or the Panama Canal or taking in the gospel music she loved in Branson, Missouri. She always returned with souvenir decorations that, at the end of the year, graced the Christmas tree. Her life was dedicated to her family and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Grace; and brother, James Cooke. Survivors include her devoted husband, Lyle; daughters, Lori Mason, Lisa Mason (Ann Welton) and Debbie (Tony) Diener; grandchildren, Javan and Kaleb Pavon; and sister Carol (Dennis) Busby.

Contributions may be made in Donna's memory to Habitat for Humanity or First Christian Church of Salem.

A private graveside service was held at Belcrest Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First Christian Church, 685 Marion St. NE, Salem, Oregon 97301. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019
