Donna Koenig



Donna Mae Koenig, age 74, entered Heaven's gates on August 5, 2020 after a two year courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her children and husband.



Donna was born on March 15, 1946 in Bismarck to her proud parents, Archie and Eleanor Burkhart. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and St. Mary's Central High School. She had many friends growing up but the one friend she continued to have throughout her adult life was Terri Reavley. She had wonderful memories of her childhood and would glow when reminiscing.



She graduated high school in 1964 and continued to work for the North Dakota State Highway Department as she had done in high school. She had many suitors throughout high school but said yes to Jack Basaraba later that year. They had four children whom she was so very proud of. She was a faithful, loving wife and a stay at home mother. She was a city girl who learned how to live on a farm while raising four children all under the age of five. During those years she had a lot of support from her parents, sister and friends.



In 1982 she left her hometown and moved to Oregon with her husband and children. With half of her children grown, she decided to go back to work with State Farm Insurance. She followed her job to Colorado and lived there for several years before retiring and moving back to Woodburn, Oregon.



In 1988 she married Tom Koenig and they spent many happy years camping, dancing, eating out with friends and welcoming grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Donna's friends and family will always remember her for her smile, kindness, positive attitude, generosity, courage and love for her family and for her God. She will leave a void in so many lives.



She is survived by her husband, Tom, daughters, Darcey (John) Phillips of Ontario, OR, Debbie (Mike) Wigowsky of Tigard, OR, Paula (Bryan) Clay of Portland, OR, son Chad (Susan) Basaraba of Dallas, OR, sister Julie (Henry) Mattern of Sun City, AZ, stepdaughter Lisa (Pat) Hynes of Wilsonville, OR, stepson Rob (Dawn) Koenig of Brooks, OR, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren and 7 step great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life is planned for late September.









