Donna Krug Ramseyer Liechty
Silverton - Donna, age 96 died December 13 in Silverton Oregon. She was born to Elsie and Alvin Krug on May 6, 1923 on the Krug family farm on Silverton Rd, just as her father was. She graduated from Silverton Union High School in 1941. Donna married David "Bud" Ramseyer on March 19, 1944 and had four children: Kathie Ramseyer Haddon (Richard), Richard "Dick" Ramseyer (Linda), Robert "Bob" Ramseyer (Karen), Kay Ramseyer Jury (Ken). Bud passed away in April 1973. She married Howard B Liechty, Bud's childhood friend, on December 29, 1979 and welcomed Marsha Liechty Whetham (Dean) to her family. She has 16 grandchildren, 21 great grand children, and 2 great, great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother (Dale Krug) and both of her husbands. She grew up in the Silverton area and raised her children in the Pratum area. She spent 2 years in Anchorage, Alaska, while Bud worked a construction job and 8 years in Manhattan Beach, California after marrying Howard. They returned to Silverton in the mid '80's.
Donna graduated from Phagans Beauty School with both a Beautician and Instructors License and owned her own Beauty Shop at her home. She was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church, attending both the Silverton and Pratum Churches and enjoyed roles in many areas of ministry. She was involved in many service organizations but her heart was always with the Silverton Hospital Auxiliary where she was a chapter and a State President with nearly 7,000 volunteer hours.
A viewing will be held Friday December 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton, Oregon. Private interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial Service will be at Silverton Methodist Church December 28 at 2:00 pm, reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Silverton Hospital Auxuillary. Arrangements are by Unger Funeral Chapel. Visit www.ungerfuneralchapel.com for condolences and guest book.
