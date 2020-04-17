Services
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Murray


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA L. MURRAY

Dallas - 12/9/21 - 4/8/20

Donna suddenly passed due to an undiagnosed intestinal issue.

Born in Rouse, Colorado, Donna moved to Oregon as a young child. She and her family settled in the Willamette Valley, moving between Falls City and Willamina. She attended grade school and part of high school in Falls City. Donna met her husband George Murray while working as a waitress on the Oregon coast. They were married in April 25, 1943. Donna maintained the home for her husband and children as they moved quite a bit between California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington following his work in the Pipe Fitting trades.

Donna was always ready for that next adventure. She always made sure wherever they were everyone had a warm and comfortable home to live in or to visit. Donna was known for her sharp wit, her way of cutting right to the truth and always having time for a confidential talk. Donna will be missed by so many, as she had many friends young and old, they kept her vibrant and sharp.

As she was the youngest of her family, she was the last surviving of her immediate family but, leaves behind 2 adult children, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, as well as all the many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews who adored her. Preceding her in death, her husband George Murray Jr, their sons Shane Murray and Michael Murray.

To say she will be missed is an understatement. We can only cling to our memories and carry on as she would want us to.

Due to the current Covid-19 issue, a celebration of life will be announced later this summer. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -