Donna Lea Gregg
- - On Sept. 14, 2019, with a full heart and surrounded by family, Donna Lea Gregg went to be with Jesus after a year long battle with ovarian cancer. She loved gathering with her family for holidays and birthdays, gardening, cooking and special trips with her sweet husband. She enjoyed all her South Salem classmates of 1958, as they recently gathered for their 60th class reunion. She will long be remembered for her beautiful smile.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Doug, sister Claudia, children Dennette and Darin and four beloved granddaughters, Jessica, Jordan, Heather and Nichole.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 3rd St NW, Salem,OR 97304.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 22, 2019