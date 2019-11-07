|
|
Donna Lee Wheeler
Salem - Donna Lee Wheeler of Salem, Oregon, passed away at her home on November 6 at the age of 90. Donna was born October 5, 1929 in the town of North Bend, OR, to Alfred and Esther (Miles) Williams. She was a descendent of Oregon pioneer families Austin and Miles.
Donna spent her youth on the Oregon Coast, where her father was a logger, and her mother an artist. She graduated from Siletz High School in 1947, then went to college at Oregon State University where she studied Education. There she met her husband Darrell to whom she was married for 57 years. They moved to Salem, where they had four children. Later she worked for the State of Oregon as a keypunch operator, trainer, and supervisor.
Donna enjoyed serving her community, and contributing to causes and organizations that she believed in. She was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 60 years. Donna loved spending time in her beautiful garden, creating pine needle baskets, traveling, and spending time with family, and her beloved animals.
Donna will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, baby daughter JoAnn, and brother Dennis. She is survived by two sons, Curtis Wheeler (Melody) and Chris Wheeler (Susan); her daughter, Toni Willett (Brad); five grandchildren, Christopher, Amy, Tyler, Katie, and Casey; and nine great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 590 Elma Ave. SE, Salem. Arrangements provided by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019