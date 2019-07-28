|
|
Donna Lorraine Dunz Russell
Salem - November 27, 1931 - July 15, 2019
Donna was born in Nebraska and moved to Corvallis, Oregon at a young age. A 1954 graduate of University of Oregon Medical School, School of Nursing (now OHSU), she practiced and taught nursing for over 40 years. She met Lt. Frank Russell, U.S. Army, while working in San Francisco and they were married in Germany in 1956. The young couple returned to Jackson, Mississippi where Donna taught nursing while Frank completed medical school. Upon returning to the Pacific Northwest in 1963, Donna and Frank made their home and raised their children in Astoria before settling in Salem for their retirement years.
Through her involvement in organizations such as the Morningside Neighborhood Association, Willamette Valley Women's Military League and Sunriver Homeowners Association, Donna was forever giving back to her community. She participated in several bridge groups and loved gardening and cooking. With her ever present smile, she exemplified the notion that "if you want something important done, ask the busiest person you know". Donna lived and shared a full and abundant life with her family and multitude of friends.
Donna was preceded in death by Frank in 2008. She leaves behind her children, Mary (Randy), Bob (Susan), Cece (Phil), Frank Jr. (Michelle); her grandchildren, Ben, Molly, Anna, Lauren, Gabrielle, and William; stepbrothers Richard Lee Rosen (Loleta) and Larry Rosen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 1:00 p.m. at Marco Polo Global Restaurant, Salem. Please let us know if you are able to attend, ([email protected]) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willamette Humane Society or Willamette Valley Hospice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 28, 2019