Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Douglass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Louise Douglass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Louise Douglass Obituary
Donna Louise Douglass

Silverton - Donna Louise Douglass, born March 9, 1932 in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Russell Thomas and Olive Beatrice Mark. Donna went home to be with her Lord on December 12, 2019. Donna lived for many years in California, where she and her late husband, Rex Reid Douglass owned and operated Tiffany's Hallmark Store in Lake Elsinore, CA. She enjoyed serving in Lioness, PEO, Women's Club and loved her Church, Canyon Lake Community Church in Canyon Lake, CA.. When Donna retired, she moved to Silverton, OR., to be near her children. She became a member of the First Baptist Church in Silverton. She loved her six children, Merrilee Wahl, Salt Lake City, UT., Toni Weil, Castle Pines, CO., Craig (Lisa) Douglass, Phoenix, AZ., Kim (Steve) McClure, Silverton, OR., Danakae Bonahoom, Redondo Beach, CA., and Dale (Kim) Dennis, Lake Havasu, AZ., 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Most of all, in her later years, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was looking forward to being with Him and to re-uniting with all those who had gone on before her. She will be missed as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family services to be held, and she will be placed at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA., with her husband, Rex Douglass. Arrangements are with Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton. The family wants to thank Salem Oncology staff for all their tender loving care during their mothers last days. She is dancing in heaven with Jesus- no walker!
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -