Silverton - Donna Louise Douglass, born March 9, 1932 in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Russell Thomas and Olive Beatrice Mark. Donna went home to be with her Lord on December 12, 2019. Donna lived for many years in California, where she and her late husband, Rex Reid Douglass owned and operated Tiffany's Hallmark Store in Lake Elsinore, CA. She enjoyed serving in Lioness, PEO, Women's Club and loved her Church, Canyon Lake Community Church in Canyon Lake, CA.. When Donna retired, she moved to Silverton, OR., to be near her children. She became a member of the First Baptist Church in Silverton. She loved her six children, Merrilee Wahl, Salt Lake City, UT., Toni Weil, Castle Pines, CO., Craig (Lisa) Douglass, Phoenix, AZ., Kim (Steve) McClure, Silverton, OR., Danakae Bonahoom, Redondo Beach, CA., and Dale (Kim) Dennis, Lake Havasu, AZ., 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Most of all, in her later years, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was looking forward to being with Him and to re-uniting with all those who had gone on before her. She will be missed as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family services to be held, and she will be placed at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA., with her husband, Rex Douglass. Arrangements are with Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton. The family wants to thank Salem Oncology staff for all their tender loving care during their mothers last days. She is dancing in heaven with Jesus- no walker!
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019