Donna Mae Wagner
Dallas - Born May 11, 1935 in Vernonia, OR. Died Feb 3, 2019 in Dallas, OR.
Donna is survived by her husband Brooks Wagner, daughter Rise Cuellar (Erasmo), son Brian Wagner (Linda), and by grandchildren; Elysia Jones (Chad), Marissa Cuellar, Matthew Cuellar, Hugh Hobbs (Amanda), Courtland Wagner, and Lindsay Wagner, along with great grandson Emmett Jones.
Memorial Service will be held on Feb 23rd at 1:30 pm at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, located at 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas, OR 97338.
In Lieu of flowers please consider planting a tree in memory of Donna.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019