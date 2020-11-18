Donna Mae Woods



Keizer - Born February 1, 1935 to Maude and Alfred Lane Sr. in Siletz, OR. She attended Siletz Grade School until 1944 when her family moved to Chemawa, OR. She attended Keizer Grade School, Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Salem High School in 1953. After graduation she attended Capitol Business School for a short time. While attending high school she had a part time job after school and on weekends at Chemawa Store.



In 1954 she was employed by the Department of Army at the ROTC headquarters at Oregon State College in Corvallis, OR. In 1954 she married Warren (Scott) Woods during his tour of active duty in the Marine Corps. In 1956 they moved to Portland, OR and was employed at the Bureau of Land Mgmt. then to a position with the Dept of Air Force at Portland Air Base. In 1959 they moved back to Chemawa Indian School where she was Postmaster and her husband took over the store business. In 1964 they moved to San Diego, CA where her husband went into business and she was employed by the Dept. of the Navy and Naval Station, San Diego, CA. During this time, she volunteered to work as secretary for the CCO program at St. Michaels Catholic Church on Saturday mornings. After 32 years of federal service she retired in 1990. In 1992 she back to work at Southern Indian Health Council in Alpine, CA. In 2000 they moved back to Oregon. In 2001 she worked part time for the Siletz Head Start in Salem. In 2004 they moved to Otis, OR. In 2008 she was employed by the Siletz Tribal Business Corp. in Lincoln City. Permanently retiring in 2014.



She was devoted to her family and loved family gatherings, attending tribal events, especially POW WOW's where she always wore her regalia, she kept busy working on crafts and line dancing. She was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church since moving to Keizer in 2018.



Preceding her in death was her husband of 61 yrs. Warren (Scott) Woods. Her brothers: Joe Lane Sr, William Lane Sr and Arthur Lane Sr. Her sisters: Gladys Bolton and Rosalie Bremner. She leaves daughters Cindy (Carl) Jackson, Rachenda (Hector) Reynosa; grandchildren: Janera (Daniel) Healy, Jeremy (Beth) Hill, Jenna (Angela) Devenberg, Joshua Devenberg; great grandchildren: Aidan, Sam, Madison Healy, Sierra and Liam Hill, Thalia and Xavier Devenberg; sister: Dee Pigsley of Salem; brother Alfred Lane Sr of National City, CA and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









