Donna Pearl Coburn Johnson
Salem - Donna graduated from North Salem High School in 1960. Donna married Willis Johnson in 1962, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise to Alaska. Survivors include her husband Willis of Lebanon, sons Jeffery of Helena, Montana and Willie of Salem, Oregon She is also survived by her sister Delight Coburn of Salem. Donna has 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was the daughter of Leon "Buck" Coburn and Clara Jane Coburn. Donna was a member of the Restored Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Dean and Dennie. Interment will be in Lincoln City, Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 14, 2019