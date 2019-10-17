Services
Fisher Funeral Home Inc
306 Washington St Sw
Albany, OR 97321
(541) 928-3349
Donna Schneider

Donna Schneider Obituary
Donna Schneider

July 1, 1934 - October 12, 2019

Donna was born to Rosil and Ida (Rock) Draper on July 1, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She married twice, Warren Dale Miller in 1951 and Jack Schneider in 1970. They had six children: one girl and five boys.

After graduating with a B.S. in English from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Donna spent much of her life working in Escrow and Real Estate in Oregon, Washington and California.

Donna was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was a long time member of the Albany Evangelical Church.

She is survived by her daughter Kathlyne Draper of Albany; her sons David Miller of Eugene and Jack Schneider of Albany; her sister Lois Skiles of Albany; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sons Derrick Miller, Ron Miller, and Warren Dale Miller Jr. "Butch". As well as her brothers Jack Draper, Charlie Draper, Ed Draper, Dick Draper, David Draper and Robert Draper.

Donations may be made in Donna's Memory to Albany Evangelical Church in care of Fisher Funeral Home at 306 Washington Street SW Albany Oregon 97321.

A Memorial Service with a reception to follow will be held at Fisher Funeral Home at 2:00PM, Saturday October 19, 2019. Please sign our online guestbook at www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
