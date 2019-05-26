Services Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory 605 Commercial St SE Salem , OR 97301 (503) 3642257 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory 605 Commercial St SE Salem , OR 97301 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory 605 Commercial St SE Salem , OR 97301 View Map Resources More Obituaries for DonnaJean Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DonnaJean (Schusted/Lindberg) Wilson

Keizer - It is with great sadness, l/we announce the passing of Donna on Monday, May 13, 2019, and have given her spirit to the realm of our Dear Lord. It is hoped these pictures can give some idea of the beauty and vibrance of Donna.



Donna has now been released from suffering, disease, medical conditions and passed away quickly in Salem Hospital after a serious illness took her from us much too soon. The good Lord allowed her to survive some life-threatening issues in the past to give her more time with us but, not this time.



The family knows that she is now with our Good Lord, her mother Lucille "Lucy" Schramm (Lindberg), her father Kenneth Lindberg, her brother David Lindberg, who preceded her and her first husband Roger William Schusted, who passed before her, making room for another who was dearly loved by her and dearly loved by him.



Donna was born October 18, 1948 in Vancouver, WA and lived most of her young life in the greater



Seattle, WA area. She lived in West Seattle attending and graduating from Highline High School in Burien, WA with the class of 1966. She later moved to the Salem/Keizer area with her first husband where she lived, raised her children, worked and made a life for herself. She was employed by the State of Oregon and retired from there a number of years ago.



Donna was loving and loved by all who came into contact with her. She was a snappy dresser and was a long-time preferred customer of Nordstrom's because of that (you don't want to know the bills for that). The license plate holder on the family car read, "I'd rather be shopping at Nordstrom's".



Donna did not travel much until she met her current husband who did not let moss grow under his shoes. He introduced Donna to worldwide travel. They especially loved to travel to Hawaii to visit friends and enjoy the beauty of the "Islands". She had a dear friend living as an "ex-pat" in Mexico who she visited as often as she could. They would share "girl time" along with, at times, another friend who was the third member of the Three Muskittetts. Her last great trip was to New Zealand which she immensely enjoyed but it was after that she contracted her condition that caused her passing.



Donna also loved gardening and keeping her yard adorned with plants and watching them grow and tending them. She loved running her house, and I might say her husband, and had a routine that all needed to adhere to.



She loved her pets and made them part of the family. Her two current "rescue" kitties, Molly and Jimmie knew Donna as their mom, and they let her husband live in the house and share her. The kitties are also are mourning their loss (yes, pets do mourn for their loved ones). Donna dearly loved her pets and took care of them as she would her own children. She had birds, dogs of various sizes and kittens of all types. And took care of them as her own children (they were).



Donna is survived by her husband of 25 years, Raymond E. Wilson of Keizer who will deeply miss her and there are no words; her children, Scott William Schusted of Salem and Andrea Erin Schusted of Salem; her two step-children, Katharine Marie Wilson of Salem, and Joseph Richard Trani of Salem; her one remaining brother, Gary Lindberg and his wife Linda of Tucson, AZ; her sister-in-law Sandie Lindberg of greater Seattle, spouse of Donna's brother David Lindberg who preceded Donna in passing. There are two grandchildren, Autumn Gomoll and Hailey Gomoll, of Keizer. Additionally, two other grandchildren, Emily Erin Sherrod (Schusted) and Sydney Kay Sherrod (Schusted) of Wilsonville. There are distant step-children and step grandchildren in the greater Chicago area and one step-son in Oklahoma. There are two step-grandsons living in Wyoming, plus numerous nieces, grand-nieces, and cousins in Washington State.



Donna was so loved and loved back with a passion. She will be so missed by her husband, her family and all of her dear friends. Sadly and joyfully her vibrant spirit is now free from these earthly bonds.



There will be a private viewing for family and close friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM followed by a reception on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services, 605 Commercial St. SE, Salem, OR 97301.



For those who are local and would like to attend, there will be an interment at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR in a niche, where her husband can be interned there joining her on his passing.



For those who are local and would like to attend, there will be an interment at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR in a niche, where her husband can be interned there joining her on his passing.

For those interested more information will be given at the Memorial Service as to actual date and time.