Dora B. Johnson



Keizer - Dora Belle (Beaber) Johnson passed away in her sleep on April 28, 2019.



Dora was born October 16, 1920 in West Timber, Oregon to George and Dora Beaber. She was the youngest of three siblings. She married Alex Johnson in 1938 and the family lived in Klamath Falls until moving to Salem, Oregon in 1948, with their daughter, Shari.



A devoted mother and homemaker, Dora took great pride in her family and their accomplishments. Her loving, caring spirit was ever present, her laughter contagious, and her smile infectious. — she could light up a room with her ever-present joy. Not many can say they ever saw Dora angry or upset; she always chose to enjoy life. Although spending time with family and friends was her favorite hobby, Dora liked camping, her golf game was on point, her bowling won her many awards, and she enjoyed a good game of ping pong or cards. She reveled in being silly and bringing laughter to our lives. Dora's loved ones will forever remember her favorite endearments, her quirky way of saying things, and her ability to laugh at herself. She was the epitome of love and acceptance in everything she did and said.



Dora is survived by her daughter Sharon Cravinho (Edmund), her grandchildren, Gregg Mills (Kay), Jodi Deming (Jon), and her great grandchildren Parker Deming and Kyler Mills. She is predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Alex Johnson, her parents, her sister Francis Baile and her brother, Ernest Beaber.



A graveside service will be held on May 10th at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene, Oregon. Visitation will be Thursday 12Noon to 5 pm at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dora's name to the as she was welcoming to all and only wanted the best for everyone and everything around her. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary