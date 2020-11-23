Dora Jean Smith



Turner - Dora Jean Luginbuhl Smith was born June 15, 1930 in Bluffton, Ohio. She passed away at home on November 20, 2020 in Turner, Oregon.



Dora Jean was the youngest of eight children born to Gideon and Dora Reichenbach Luginbuhl. She was a graduate of Bluffton High class of 1948. She attended college at Midwestern School of Evangelism in Ottumwa, Iowa. There she met Donald W. Smith, whom she married on May 9, 1950.



Following her marriage, Dora Jean lived in Iowa, Alaska, Arizona, California, Oregon and Indiana. She was a minister's wife and played piano and organ for worship services for more than 60 years. At the time of her death, she was a resident at Turner Retirement homes where she lived from 1996-2009 and again from 2016 until she passed. She was a member of Turner Christian Church.



Dora Jean Smith was preceded in death by Donald, her husband of 62 years and an infant daughter, Sharon Sue. She was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and four brothers.



Dora Jean is survived by her son Stephen Smith of Stayton, Oregon and daughter Barbara Keeton (husband Dave) of Syracuse, Kansas. She is also survived by five grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.



The Celebration of Life will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family suggests that any memorial donations be made to Turner Retirement Homes.



Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









