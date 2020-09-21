1/1
Doris C. Keith
Doris C. Keith

Doris Carol Keith passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon, family at her side.

She was 88 years old, born December 17, 1931, in Salina, Kansas, to Frank A. and Gertrude R. (Phillips) Just, and had seven brothers, one sister. Doris married Don Hinton, U.S. Air Force, at Schilling Air Force Base, Salina, Kansas in 1947, and graduated from Salina High School in 1948. She and Don had two children together, David A. and Terri S. (Wold) Hinton, before divorcing in 1954.

Doris married John R. "Bob" Keith in September, 1955, and had three sons, Scott C., Craig R. and Bradley D. "Bud" Keith. They owned a bakery in Salina, which they sold and moved to Oregon in 1964; there, Bob worked initially for Helen Bernhard Bakery in Portland, Oregon, then he and Doris worked for Roth's IGA in McMinnville for many years, he as a baker and she as a cake decorator. They left Roth's and bought and ran Hometown Bakery in Newberg, Oregon until they sold it and retired in 1997.

Doris enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. She was an excellent seamstress, and loved to sew everything from her family's clothing to quilts. She donated her sewing skills to the McMinnville Aquatic Center, and in making beds for the animals sheltered at a local animal shelter. She was an avid swimmer, and looked forward to joining her "swim buddies" at the McMinnville pool at least three mornings a week for years. She was a member of the McMinnville Methodist Church.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Bob, sons David and Bud, and by all but one of her siblings. She is survived by daughter Terri S. Wold (Lyle) of North Plains; son Scott Keith (Laurel) of McMinnville, and son Craig Keith of McMinnville; and a brother, Vernon Just of Wichita, Kansas, as well as nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

There will be a visitation at Macy and Son Funeral Home, 135 NE Evans Street, McMinnville, on Thursday, September 24 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and on Friday, September 25 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, September 26, at Evergreen Memorial Park, McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Doris's memory to Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give; or the Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/donate. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
