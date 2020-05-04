|
Doris Litchfield
Salem - Doris Ries Litchfield peacefully passed away on April 27, 2020, as a result of progressive dementia. She was born on July 17, 1931, to Mary Elizabeth (Bellarts) and John Dan Ries. A native of Portland, Oregon, Doris graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1949 and University of Portland in 1953. She taught for two years at Powelhurst Grade school in Portland before she met Theodore (Ted) Litchfield in early 1955 and by November of that same year they were married! They lived in Medford, Brookings, Grants Pass, and Eugene before settling in Salem to raise their five children. Doris worked in medical offices in Salem for Dr. D.Q. Thompson and Dr. Thaddeus Stanford. She was a member of St. Edward's Catholic Church and volunteered for Odyssey Hospice. She enjoyed participating in the arts as a cellist, pianist and singer, playing cello for a number of years with the Salem Pops Orchestra. She also supported the arts as a patron. She and Ted were avid and accomplished square dancers, and she enjoyed sewing, painting and crafting with various media. She moved to Mount Angel after Ted's death in 2008, where she met and married Wes Northcutt in 2012. After Wes passed in November 2013 it became clear she needed more help. She then moved to The Woods at Willowcreek, where she lived the remainder of her life. She is survived by her daughter Mary Turnbow (Bob), son Thomas Litchfield (Arcilia), daughter Carol Baker (Scott), daughter Rita Litchfield-Good (Jay) and son Charles Litchfield (Donna); her granddaughters, Ashli, Sarah, Emily, Stephanie, Elizabeth and Natalie; grandsons Eric, Curtis, Kevin, and Matthew; great granddaughter Madison and great grandsons Danny and Leighton. Doris was also predeceased by her brother John Ries, sister Inarose Zeulke and grandson, Bryan Rowe. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be made to the Oregon Chapter - . Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 4 to May 10, 2020