Doris Marie Bartosz



Aumsville - Doris Marie Bartosz (Van Handel), 91 of Aumsville, passed away November 7, 2020 with family by her side. Doris was born at home in Stayton, Oregon, October 22, 1929 to the late Goldie Kenworthy and George Van Handel. Doris was married to Raymond Bartosz just shy of 70 years. She lived on the farm south of Aumsville and grew crops for Stayton Canning Company/Norpac Foods with Raymond for 73 years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and raised five children. She farmed with her husband and was his number one truck driver, farm bookkeeper, chasing parts, repairing rental houses and learned to drive the big tractors and working ground before planting. Doris and Raymond worked very hard on the farm and were introduced to snowmobiling when Herman Darley loaned a snowmobile to them to try in the off season. She enjoyed it so much she surprised Raymond by buying that borrowed sled. She was a Charter member of the Mt. Jefferson Snowmobile Club and served as Secretary. She also enjoyed going to dances, camping, boating and riding three wheelers at the coast. She even went out of her comfort zone to travel to Australia and New Zealand. She loved growing a garden and canning her own produce such as her famous dill pickles, cherries, peaches, apricots and pears. She had a green thumb growing many beautiful flower beds around her home. She was talented at decorating her home for the holidays and orchestrated for beautiful weddings for her four daughters. Doris is survived by her four daughters Donna Bartosz of Salem, Peggy and Pete Huckstadt of Bonney Lake Washington, Janet and Mark Schumacher of Stayton, and Patty and Terrill Isaak of Pendleton. Grandchildren: Chris, Danny (Allison), Stefanie (Andy), Briana (Casey), Justin and Daryl (Jacinda). Great Grand Children: Caleb, Paisley, Maddie, Earl and Blake. Also survived by her sister Lois Bilyeu and brother Dale Van Handel. Preceded in death by her son Gary Bartosz and brother Walter Van Handel. Recitation of rosary will be Thursday November 12 at 2:15 pm followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Church in Stayton. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. No Reception due to Covid. Memorial donations may be made in Doris' name to Red Cross where she donated blood for many years. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









