Dorotha E. Bolen
Salem - November 16, 1926 - March 14, 2019
Dorotha was born near Findlay Ohio to Benjamin H. Baker and Edna G. (Romick) Baker. She married Norman K. Blair in 1946. They moved to Lebanon, Oregon from Columbus, Ohio in 1948, where they raised their four children, Sandra Blair, Elizabeth Blair, Carrie Honer and Kent Blair, who all survive her along with Carrie's husband John Honer and Kent's companion Ann Daugherty. In 1990 she moved to Sun City, Arizona where she purchased a home and enjoyed and active social life. In 2015 she moved back to Salem, Oregon to be closer to her large family of four children, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Her grandson Brady Lee Wolfe precede her in death. She was a true and loving friend to many and a blessing to all who knew her. Her family and friends will remember her as "one spunky lady" and she will be greatly missed by all of us. She passed away peacefully at home with her family around her.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6th at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salem, Oregon.
Donations can be made in her name to Willamette Valley Hospice or Trinity United Methodist Church in Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 22, 2019