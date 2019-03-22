Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorotha Bolen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorotha E. Bolen


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorotha E. Bolen Obituary
Dorotha E. Bolen

Salem - November 16, 1926 - March 14, 2019

Dorotha was born near Findlay Ohio to Benjamin H. Baker and Edna G. (Romick) Baker. She married Norman K. Blair in 1946. They moved to Lebanon, Oregon from Columbus, Ohio in 1948, where they raised their four children, Sandra Blair, Elizabeth Blair, Carrie Honer and Kent Blair, who all survive her along with Carrie's husband John Honer and Kent's companion Ann Daugherty. In 1990 she moved to Sun City, Arizona where she purchased a home and enjoyed and active social life. In 2015 she moved back to Salem, Oregon to be closer to her large family of four children, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Her grandson Brady Lee Wolfe precede her in death. She was a true and loving friend to many and a blessing to all who knew her. Her family and friends will remember her as "one spunky lady" and she will be greatly missed by all of us. She passed away peacefully at home with her family around her.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6th at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salem, Oregon.

Donations can be made in her name to Willamette Valley Hospice or Trinity United Methodist Church in Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.