Dorothy Ann Lamer



Salem - Dorothy was born June 4, 1927 in Prairie City, Oregon to James R. and Geneva Ann (Campbell) Cook and passed away on February 28, 2019 in Salem. She graduated from high school in Scio as Valedictorian of her class in 1945.



Dorothy married Allen Lamer on August 16, 1946 when he returned from the war. They were blessed with 65 years together before Al's death in 2011, living 62 of those in Keizer. Together, they owned and operated Al's Radio and TV for 37 years. Dorothy and Al wore their Keizer heritage with great pride, contributing to and participating in many of the community activities.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Gray, and is survived by two children, Kay (Bill) and Paul (Gerlinde), five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In retirement, Dorothy enjoyed gardening and many foreign trips, meticulously documenting each adventure with great enthusiasm.



The memorial service will be at Keizer Funeral Chapel on Sunday, March 17th at 1pm.



Those wishing to commemorate her passing are urged to donate to Keizer Heritage Foundation, PO Box 20845, Keizer, OR 97307. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019