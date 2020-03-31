|
Dorothy Ann Matlock
Woodburn - Dorothy Ann Matlock died on March 29, 2020 in Woodburn, Oregon following a long battle with breast cancer.
Dorothy was born on February 8, 1929. She was the youngest of five children born to Frank and Rose Hettwer of Mt Angel, Oregon. Dorothy graduated from Mt Angel Academy then attended nursing school for one year. She married Howard Matlock on April 24, 1948. She lived most of her life in the Gervais area where together they raised five sons. She was actively involved in the Catholic Church where she faithfully attended mass, served as a librarian for the parochial school, and baked many wonderful pies for annual fundraisers. Dorothy worked hard on their farm where she helped raise chickens, cattle and harvested berries and filberts. She also nurtured an extensive garden and canned many fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed fishing, camping, but especially watching her sons play sports. She lived out her later years at County Meadows Village, in Woodburn.
She is survived by her five sons - Jim, John, Bob, Dan and Dave as well as her sister, Millie Andreas. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard, grandson Aaron, her two bothers, Joe and Gene and sister Rosemary.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Oregon Right to Life, 4335 River Rd N, Keizer, OR 97303. A private service was held. She will be interred at the Sacred Heart Cemetery - Gervais Oregon. Assisting the Family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel, for condolences to the family visit our website at www.ungerfuneralchapel.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020