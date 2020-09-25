1/1
Dorothy Burow
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Burow

Dallas - Dorothy Joyce Burow

October 2, 1931 - September 22, 2020

Dorothy was born in Portland, Oregon, to Herman A. Burow of Rochester, New York and Nettie A. Burow of Falls County, Texas.

She graduated from Rose City Park Elementary School and Grant High School and received Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Lewis and Clark College. She was a teacher for 37 years, most of them teaching first grade in Dallas, Oregon.

She enjoyed downhill skiing, flower gardening, square dancing, and being with family. She was formerly on the Manpower Planning Council, which distributed federal money for the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act (CETA); was president and secretary of Dallas Education Association; was on the People for the Improvement of Education (PIE) board of the Oregon Education Association, a political action committee; was secretary of Polk County Democratic Central Committee; was secretary of Salem Swingin' Singles square dance club; and a member of the ACLU.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Sandra Lee (Buell) King. She is survived by son John B. F. Buell, and grandchildren Walker Garth King, Rebecca Joy King, Jaxon Nevada Buell, and Alexis Sandra Buell.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you spend time with your children and grandchildren. Read to them. Take them to the theatre. Share with them the importance of learning and to appreciate the art in life. Dorothy was a life-long teacher who garnered great satisfaction from watching the eager young faces of those she taught as they learned. She would encourage you all to do the same.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1st at 1pm at Dallas Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dallas Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved