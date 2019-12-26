|
Dorothy Gjonnes
Salem - Dorothy Mae Gjonnes, age 98, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1921, in Davenport, Iowa, to Charles & Matilda (Grything) Lindfield.
Dorothy graduated from Frederic High School in Wisconsin as Salutatorian. She received a Masters of Education degree from OSU. Dorothy taught for 35-years in elementary education, most of that spent at Hoover Elementary in Salem, Oregon.
Dorothy married Claude Gjonnes on June 24, 1943. Together they had four children. She was a long-time member of Life Spring Church in Brooks, Oregon. Dorothy had a passion for family and children ministry.
She is survived by her children: Irene (Richard) Holderby, Arne (Beverly) Gjonnes, and Merian (Brian) Maas; sister: Delores (Neal) Wilcox; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude; two sisters: Myrtle and Ruth; and her son, Erling Gjonnes.
A Funeral Service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Life Spring Church in Brooks, Oregon.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Gjonnes family.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020