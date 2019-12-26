Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Gjonnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Gjonnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Gjonnes Obituary
Dorothy Gjonnes

Salem - Dorothy Mae Gjonnes, age 98, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1921, in Davenport, Iowa, to Charles & Matilda (Grything) Lindfield.

Dorothy graduated from Frederic High School in Wisconsin as Salutatorian. She received a Masters of Education degree from OSU. Dorothy taught for 35-years in elementary education, most of that spent at Hoover Elementary in Salem, Oregon.

Dorothy married Claude Gjonnes on June 24, 1943. Together they had four children. She was a long-time member of Life Spring Church in Brooks, Oregon. Dorothy had a passion for family and children ministry.

She is survived by her children: Irene (Richard) Holderby, Arne (Beverly) Gjonnes, and Merian (Brian) Maas; sister: Delores (Neal) Wilcox; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude; two sisters: Myrtle and Ruth; and her son, Erling Gjonnes.

A Funeral Service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Life Spring Church in Brooks, Oregon.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Gjonnes family.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Download Now