Dorothy Jean Phipps



Salem - 08/08/32 - 11/05/20



Dorothy Jean Phipps, 88, was born to William and Ester Billeter in Dixon Nebraska on August 8th, 1932. She passed away the morning of November 5th, 2020 in Salem, Oregon.



The Billeter family moved to Oregon in 1944. Her father opened Billeter's Watch and Clock Repair in Newberg. Dorothy married Jimmy Phipps in 1955 and later settled in Salem where they raised four children. She maintained her career as a bookkeeper, retiring from Riverbend Sand and Gravel at the age of 62.



Dorothy served the community as a long time member of the Newberg Chapter of Eastern Star. She prized collecting antiques, particularly glass pieces from the Depression era. She had a strong admiration for beautiful flowers and enjoyed tending her home garden. She was proud of her travel adventures, especially her Hawaiian Island getaways.



Dorothy is survived by her sister, four children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



There will be a celebration of life event on August 8, 2021. Please send a written request for attendance to Melissa Phipps at P.O. Box 910892 San Diego, CA 92121.









