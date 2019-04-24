|
Dorothy Leone Mack Garrett
Salem - Dorothy Leone Mack Garrett was the first daughter of George W. Mack and Bernice H. Phipps Mack. Born February 25, 1932 at King's Daughters Hospital in Portsmouth, VA near the United States Naval Station. Her father served in the U.S. Navy during his entire professional career in both World War I and World War II.
Dorothy attended many different schools across the U.S. and excelled in her studies. She attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, CA, Whittier College in Whittier, CA. and received her Master's Degree from California State University at Long Beach, CA. in Educational Counseling. She was accomplished in the field of education, retiring after 25 years of dedication and enjoying over 38 years of retirement.
During retirement she has been an active member and often held leadership roles of many civic organizations such as Rotary Club of South Salem, OR., First United Methodist Church of Salem, OR., The Oregon Symphony, Salem Pops, P.E.O., Emeritus Society at Western Oregon University and The Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, OR and many more.
She designed and created organizations and programs such as ArtSmart in Salem, OR. to promote art and artists and Books for Babies Program, teaching moms of newborns the value of reading from birth (for which she won a grant from Family Circle Magazine.) She shared the blueprint for starting similar Books for Babies Programs with libraries across the country. She also began Ladies Night Out for single women and widows in Polk County, OR. Traveling around the world as often as she could, she set foot on all 7 continents: Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia.
Dorothy is survived by her three children and spouses, Nancy Joan Knowles Jameson & John B. Jameson, G. Wayne Knowles, Gary W. Knowles & Roseann Knowles, eight grandchildren and their spouses and two great-grandchildren. Dorothy was very proud that all her grandchildren are college graduates and five of them achieved doctoral degrees.
She is predeceased by her mother, father, husband of 27 years, William "Bill" Mason Garrett and her younger sister, Joan Marilyn Mack Blackman.
Dorothy's light will Continue to shine brightly through all the lives she touched in her communities and around the world.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to First United Methodist Church Salem, OR., Rotary Club of South Salem, or the Emeritus Society at Western Oregon University. A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Salem, OR at 1:00pm Saturday April 27, 2019.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 24, 2019