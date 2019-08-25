|
Dorothy Louise McBeth
Salem - September 20, 1921 - August 19, 2019
Dorothy Louise Abercrombie was born September 20, 1921 to Herman and Alice Abercrombie in Corvallis, Oregon. The fifth of nine children, she spent most of her childhood moving around Oregon with her family while her father worked in lumber mills. She liked to tell stories about how she traveled to and from Jacksonville, OR up to Corvallis by covered wagon when she was a young girl. When her family did settle down, it was in the Airlie area where she attended schools until the 8th grade.
On February 25, 1939 she married Willie (Bill) McBeth in Vancouver, Washington. They raised their family on a farm in Pedee until August 1955 when Bill was accidentally killed in a logging accident. Calling him the love of her life, Dorothy stayed on the farm never remarrying and devoted most of her life to raising her five kids, many nieces and nephews, and grandchildren over the years. When her children were grown and moved on, she worked at the Dallas Nursing Home as a cook for several years until she retired.
Dorothy was a religious woman who attended Falls City Free Methodist church since 1940 and was a devoted member. Not only was she a longtime member and avid quilter of the Pedee Women's Club, she gifted her kids and grandkids with her homemade quilts along with various other crafts including her beloved sock monkeys. Known for her amazing cookies, fluffy dinner rolls, melt in your mouth divinity candy, and delicious cream cheese berry pies, if you showed up at her house you were sure to get a homecooked meal. She was a generous, kind soul who always kept her front door and heart open to help those who needed it most. She had an amazing sense of humor that always ellicited a little twinkle in her blue eyes when she made a joke and amused herself.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Willa Engler and son Dennis McBeth, brothers Carl Abercrombie, Earl Abercrombie, Arthur Abercrombie, Richard Abercrombie and sister Lola Anderson. She is survived by her daughter Sandy Quiring, sons Darrel McBeth and Sam McBeth, sisters Charlotte Hart, Anna Mae Waller and brother Herman Abercrombie along with eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. .
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 27th at 10am at Dallas Cemetery. Following the service there will be a potluck at the gazebo in the Dallas City Park. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
Contributions can be made to the Pedee Women's club.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019