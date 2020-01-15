|
Dorothy Marie Rue
Mt. Angel - Dorothy Marie Rue, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 11th, 2020.
She was born Dorothy Marie Broyles on March 19th, 1928 on a farm near Delia, Kansas. Her family then moved to farm near Hale Missouri where she grew up as the second of 5 children. She usually walked the mile plus to school and home each day before helping with the chores. It made for a caring and resilient woman. She graduated from Tina High school in 1945 at age 17. After graduation she obtained an emergency teaching certificate and for the first 2 years after high school she taught at a one room country school followed by teaching only 3 grades in larger school the next year. At the end of that 2nd year she decided she would like to visit her aunt, Ivah Todd and her cousins in Silverton Oregon. A cousin introduced her to a young man named Jim Rue. They wed 5 months later in November of 1947. From then on she made Oregon her home.
She raised 4 children: Ron, Larry, Rick and Janis in the Silverton area. She made a cozy home for her family with lots of home cooked meals from her gardening and raising of livestock. Family vacations were camping and fishing or camping and hunting along with an occasional road trip to visit family in Missouri or Montana. Once the kids were on their own Dorothy and Jim retired to the Sisters and Redmond area where they spent about 20 years. They were able to travel to places in the world that the young Dorothy wouldn't have ever imagined going. While at home she enjoyed crocheting afghans and sewing for all her children and grandchildren. Dorothy and Jim made many friendships in the Sisters and Redmond area and were active members of the Lutheran Church in Sisters. Jim passed away in 2007 and Dorothy continued with her many activities and friendships in Redmond for a few years. She moved to the Mount Angel Towers 5 years ago to be closer to family. Those who knew her remarked on her kindness and smile. She didn't complain and put others needs above her own.
She is survived by one sister, her children, 9 grandchildren and 22 great- grandchildren.
Private interment at Valley View Cemetery. Her memorial service is Sunday, January 19th at 2 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church near Mount Angel., where they were members for many years before moving to Sisters. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020