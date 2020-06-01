Dorothy Phillips
Dallas - Dorothy Louise Phillips, age 76, of Dallas, Oregon died on May 22nd, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Feb. 20, 1944 in Port Angeles, Washington to Peter and Sarah Koop, one of three children. Dorothy married her husband of 52 years Wayne Phillips in 1962. They had two children, Creed (deceased) and Cindy. She also had one granddaughter Lauren that she loved dearly. She is survived by her sister Betty and predeceased by her brother Leroy. Dorothy was a graduate of Dallas High School in 1962.
Dorothy worked as a homemaker, in the beef industry, as a legal secretary and finally in her years before retirement she managed several winery tasting rooms. In the years her children were young she was a stay at home Mom. She was very involved in 4-H over the years, leading several clubs. Dorothy enjoyed working with kids and seeing them grow through 4-H was something she always loved to do. Being a teacher at heart, she also spent over 10 years teaching Bunka Embroidery. In her later years she carried this same eye for detail and gift of artistic ability into her quilt making, also giving her wonderful memories with many friends in Dallas. Dorothy was always athletic, she held the state long-jump record when in high school, was the first woman in Dallas to bowl a 300 game, and played softball on local teams for over 10 years.
Dorothy will be remembered and missed by those who loved her. She was a kind and giving wife, mother and always willing to help others.
At the request of Dorothy no services will be held. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.