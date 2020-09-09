Dorothy (Gescher) Schumacher



Sublimity - Dorothy (Gescher) Schumacher passed from this life to the next on September 6, 2020 at the age of 91. Born on December 5, 1928 to Effie and Henry Gescher in Stayton. She lived her entire life in the area where she met and married the love of her life, Richard Schumacher, on April 8, 1947 at Immaculate Conception Church in Stayton. Nothing made Dorothy happier than spending time with her family, including 8 children, 20 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren (another arriving in a few months, the news of which delighted her) along with her many friends. Her home was always open to all regardless of day or time. Dorothy was kept ultra-busy for many years performing accounting services for their farm and Schumacher TV & Appliance businesses. Along with raising 8 children, gardening, preserving food every summer for years, sewing her children's clothing, knitting sweaters and blankets, in her "spare time" Dorothy painted and was a 4-H leader, as well as a member of the St. Francis Circle at St. Boniface Catholic Church. In later years, traveling domestically and internationally, as well as annual hunting trips with Rich, family & friends were events which she always anticipated. She loved recounting these adventures. After 71 years of marriage Rich died November of 2018. For the following time until her demise she missed and talked of Rich fondly. Besides Rich's death, the death of son Ron Schumacher in May of 2020 was a blow from which she never did recover. Dorothy is survived by sons Joe (Susie) Schumacher, Chris Schumacher, Mark (Janet) Schumacher, Paul (Deanna) Schumacher, and daughters Lynn (Alan) Crymes, Diane Roark, and Mary (Kip) Kauffman. Private services will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church. The family requests donations be made to Regis St. Mary Foundation or Patreon Music Program at Willamette Valley Hospice. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store