|
|
Dorothy Louise (Johnson) Tunison, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA. She was born January 3, 1935 in Lakeside, OR. The daughter of Ervin Franklin Johnson and Helen Irene Johnson. She is survived by her son Ervin Tunison, daughter Amy Barlow, eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a strong-willed woman who loved her family very much.
During her childhood, Dorothy lived in multiple cities throughout Oregon before settling in Yoder in 1943. She attended Canby High School and was class of 1953. In May of 1961, she married her love Roy C. Tunison (d. 1971). She relocated to Salem in 1981, where she called home.
Dorothy loved to travel; her favorite destinations were Alaska and the Oregon Coast. She was an independent woman who always insisted on doing things herself. Dorothy was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a lifetime member of Victoria #76. She cooked everything from scratch and loved watching movies. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Casket viewing will be held 10 am, July 26 at Canby Funeral Chapel, followed by the burial at Zion Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held 2 pm, July 28 in the reception hall at Paradise Island Park, Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 24, 2019