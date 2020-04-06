Services
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
1935 - 2020
Dallas - Dorothy Ruth Chaney Wilhite was born on April 8,1935 in Glover, OK to George and Bertha Chaney. She passed away on March 28, 2020 at Jefferson Lodge where she had resided for 4 years.

The family moved to Dallas, Oregon in 1947. Dorothy attended Dallas High School and married Kelly Wilhite on August 30, 1952. They had two children Kelly Jr. and Cynthia Jean.

Dorothy worked at Agri Pac Cannery as a quality control supervisor. She and Kelly enjoyed square dancing and she loved reading and going for car rides.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Ellen Miller and Don Chaney, husband Kelly and daughter Cindy. She is survived by her son Kelly Wilhite Jr., granddaughter Olivia Wilhite, sister Betty White of Dallas, brothers George Chaney, Jim Chaney of Dallas and James Chaney of Happy Valley, OR.

Services to be determined. Donations may be made to any Alzheimer's organization. The Bollman Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
