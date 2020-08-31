Dorothy Y. Farley



Salem - Dorothy Yvonne Rohn Pynch Farley was born on February 26, 1932, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She was born to George and Susan Rohn and attended school in Alsen, North Dakota. The family moved in 1947 to Salem, Oregon, where she graduated from Salem Academy. She was married to Robert L. Pynch in 1950 and had four children: Deborah, Douglas, Susan and Robert. She worked for Salem Masonry and Pumilite Block as a bookkeeper for 25 years. Dorothy married William (Bill) F. Farley on August 23, 1981, and added three more children to her life: Randy, April and Billy. Dorothy loved entertaining her large family, which included 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She also enjoyed entertaining their many friends from church, Salemtowne and Capital Manor. She was very active at Kingwood Bible Church. She was in charge of the flower committee, hosting a Bible study group that Bill led and was involved in various other committees at Kingwood. Dorothy went peacefully to see her Lord and Savior on August 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Susan Rohn; brother Jim Rohn; sisters Jack Buntjer and Doris Dahl; husband Bill; and great granddaughter Natalie Ramos. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Graffenberger; children Randy (Mary), Debbie (Rod), Doug (Deborah), Sue (Greg), Rob (Samantha), April and Billy (Laurie) as well as her 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A graveside service was held August 31 and a celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 5 at Kingwood Bible Church.









