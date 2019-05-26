Dorris Nightengale



Keizer - Dorris passed away after a short illness. She was 92 years old.



Dorris was born April 13, 1927 in Martinsville Missouri to Mabel and Roy Carter. The family moved to Oregon in 1936 where they settled in Lafayette. Dorris graduated from Lafayette high school where she earned the title of Healthiest Girl in Yamhill County. She marched in the Rose Parade at age 11 as a drum majorette.



Dorris married James W. Nightengale on June 1, 1946. They celebrated 61 years together. Dorris worked in sales Meier and Frank's and was later a bookkeeper for Weeks Berry Nursery. She also worked at Egan Gardens.



Dorris was known for her beautifully decorated home and was an avid gardener. Her gardens were featured twice on The Gilbert House Garden Tour. Three weddings were hosted in her backyard.



Dorris was one of the original Fire Bells at Keizer Fire Department and was one of the Grand Marshalls of the 2018 Iris Parade.



Dorris is preceded in death by her husband James, mother and father, and three sisters Frances, Evalea and Dorthy. She leaves behind daughters Janice McCarthy (Kevin) and Nancy Bauer (Dave), Grandchildren Jeremy Ferguson (Jill), Kara Youngblutt (Joe), Angie Padian (Chris), Adam McCarthy (Sokha), Mike Bauer (Alison) and Dan McCarthy. She also has 15 great grandchildren.



Private family services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary