Dorton H. Newman
Salem - Dorton H. Newman, 74, of Salem, died Oct. 4, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on March 30, 1945, to Herman and Beulah Newman in Little Rock, AR. Dorton attended the University of Arkansas and also served in the Army. He worked primarily as a real estate agent, but his favorite jobs were that of husband, dad, and grandpa.
Dorton is survived by his 4 children (Jeff, Nick, Shari and Ally), 6 grandchildren (Riley, Avery, Dylan, Trinity, Destiny, and Zach), and 2 siblings (Bev and Al).
Visitation will be Oct. 19, 2019 from 1-3:00pm at Keizer Funeral Chapel, with funeral services from 3-4:00pm. Celebration of Life to follow at Salem Convention Center, Santiam Room 456 at 4:30pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019