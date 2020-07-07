Doug Kramer
Salem - It is with a heavy heart we announce the death of Doug Kramer, who passed away on June 28, 2020 from a brain hemorrhage. During his last few days with us he was surrounded by family and friends around the clock.
Doug was born to Constance and Marvin Kramer on November 6, 1945 in Portland Oregon. He graduated from David Douglas High School then joined the Navy where he fought for his country in the Vietnam War.
Doug was a Sales Manager for over 35 years. He worked for Smith's Home Furnishings, George Smith's Warehouse, Standard TV and Appliance and Kelly's Home Center. He was respected and very well liked by his sales teams, warehouse staff and office staff. He retired from Kelly's Home Center in November 2015.
Doug enjoyed everything sports but especially the Portland Trailblazers and the Oregon Ducks! He also liked fishing, golfing, bowling, and going to the casinos. Doug enjoyed vacationing in Alaska and Hawaii.
Doug is survived by his wife and best friend of 30 years Tammy, daughters: Danelle Schaff (Josh), Cristine Owens (James), Amber Kramer (Haley); sons: Mike Kramer (Tina), Shawn Kramer (Mimi) and Douglas. God son: Mason Young (Alex). He is also survived by his brothers Marvin Kramer (Lillie) and Arnie Kramer (Julie); several nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Doug was loved by many and will be missed immensely by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date, likely the end of August due to COVID-19 restrictions. Details will be announced as soon as available. Memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice who assisted the family with his care in his final days. Arrangements by Restlawn Funeral Home where you can share fond memories and expressions of sympathy, https://www.restlawnfh.com/obituaries
