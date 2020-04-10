Services
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
Livestream via Facebook
Doug Thorud


1965 - 2020
Doug Thorud Obituary
Doug Thorud

Salem - Douglas Mario Thorud, 54, of Salem Oregon, passed away on April 6, 2020.

The funeral service will be held Livestream via Facebook on Monday April 13, 2020. Fr. Gary Zerr, of St. Edwards Catholic Church will be officiating. Due to the virus, there is no visitation and the service is limited to livestream only. Burial will be at Belcrest Cemetery in Salem, Oregon. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Virgil T. Golden.

Doug was born in Portland on November 12, 1965. He graduated from Corbett High School in 1983. He went to Mount Hood Community College for a short time before starting a job at Fred Meyer Jewelers in 1984. He quickly became a manager and worked at several locations before becoming a regional manager in 2003. He also did a two-year stint with Pitney Bowes while he was also working at Fred Meyer Jewelers. Doug always worked very hard to take care of his family. In 2008, he was laid off from the jewelry store and that same year he started Thorud & Sons Excavation. His businesses have evolved into successful and thriving businesses to this day.

Doug and Suzi were married in Kauai, Hawaii on December 6, 2010. It was the beginning of a wonderful life they shared together. Their passions were traveling, karaoke, and running the business together, while working side by side to make it a success. He also spent a lot of time with all the children and grandchildren. He was known as Grampy and they loved him so much. They recently bought a farm and he enjoyed raising cows and swimming in the creek every summer.

Doug is survived by his wife, Suzi White-Thorud, sons, Broc Thorud and Trasc Thorud, brother Terry Thorud, sisters Janice Ertler and Linda Thorud, stepchildren Tami McCabe, Ryan Rudishauser, Josh Rudishauser, and Amber Rudishauser, and eleven grandchildren.

Doug is preceded in death by parents, Lena and Wilbur Thorud.

The family of Douglas Thorud wishes to thank everyone that has brought food, flowers and all the well wishes, love and support. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
