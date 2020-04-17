|
Douglas Charles Barrow
Salem - Douglas, 86, passed away peacefully in his home. He was born on December 9, 1933 to Joseph and Rose Barrow in Anaheim, CA. As a boy he lived in the Stayton area attending St. Mary's Grade School and went to high school in Mt. Angel. Douglas joined the Army in 1953 serving during the Korean War. He received multiple medals for his service, then honorably discharged in 1955. On August 23, 1957 Douglas married Beverly Nydegger in Stayton. He was self-employed for 55 years owning and operating Doug Barrow Motors. Douglas loved riding quads and walking, he loved his family and was always known to give a helping hand to those in need. He was a member of St. Mary's in Shaw. He is preceded in death by his daughter Marilyn Barrow and his son Darryl Barrow. Also preceded in death by his brothers, Malcom and Jay Barrow. Douglas is survived by his beautiful wife Beverly Barrow of Salem; his sons: Clifford Barrow of Salem; Steven Barrow of Stayton; and Michael Barrow of Salem by his grandchildren: Shelli, Jamie, Douglas, Beverly and John; and his great-grandchildren Mariah, Zack and Kadie. Services to be held at a later date. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020