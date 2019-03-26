|
Douglas Dean Nice
McMinnville - Doug was born March 10, 1962 in the McMinnville, Oregon Hospital to Howard and Luella (Wolfer) Nice. He passed away on March 22, 2019 at the age of 57. He was surrounded by family and numerous caring staff who had been a part of his life for many years. To say Doug is unique would be an understatement. Born with Down syndrome, he outperformed and outstripped all prognostications for his development.
Doug entered the care of Shangri-La Corporation at the young age of four, a fledgling care facility that was on the forefront and cutting edge of special needs care. The family is eternally grateful for their involvement in Doug's life for the past fifty-three years. There he was taught many things, including the beginnings of learning to read which, when augmented by family, served him well for a lifetime.
He gained independence, working at a variety of jobs over the years, riding Salem's public transportation on his own and excelling through the Special Olympics program. Doug possesses a gold medal in golf, earned at the Pacific Region East Asia Special Olympics held in South Korea in November of 2006.
Doug's faith was central to his being. He loved Jesus deeply, his family, his church family, and those who cared for him. Doug attended True Vine Christian Fellowship for 37 years and was a welcomed member of the musical worship team, shaking his maracas which he brought back from a trip to Hawaii.
He was crazy about the Oregon Ducks, elk and deer hunting, and riding on his brother's Harley. He was the center of every family gathering, displaying his sense of humor and filling our lives with joy. God does NOT make mistakes! An integral part of our family, Mom and Dad made two trips to Salem weekly or semi-weekly from Sheridan and McMinnville for 47 years to ensure that connection.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Luella Nice and a brother, Loren Nice. He is survived by sisters, Marlene Kropf (Stanley) of Port Townsend, Wa., and Judi Jones (Hannu) of McMinnville; brothers, Gary Nice (Esther) of Sheridan, and Dennis Nice (Margaret) of McMinnville. He also has many nephews and nieces whom he dearly loved.
A viewing will be held at Chapel of Macy and Son on Friday, March 29th from 5:00-7:00 pm and at the graveside service which is open to all and will be held at 2:30 on Saturday, March 30th, at the Mennonite Cemetery near Willamina. A memorial service will follow at 4 pm in the Macy and Sons Chapel in McMinnville. After the memorial service, there will be a fellowship dinner at True Vine Christian Fellowship, located at 118 NE 4th St. in McMinnville. Donations in Doug's name can be made to Shangri-La, 4080 Reed Rd. SE #150 Salem, OR 97302. To leave condolences please visit www.macyandson.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 26, 2019