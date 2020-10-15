Douglas Fred Gordenier



Portland, OR - Douglas Fred Gordenier was born May 22, 1922 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Fred Ernest Gordenier and Ethel Maude Greer. He died Oct. 9, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at age 98.



As a boy he lived in St. Paul and Chicago before moving to Oregon in 1933. He attended Salem schools, graduating from Salem High School in 1940. Following graduation, he joined the Oregon National Guard. When his unit was activated Sept. 16, 1940, he was stationed at Ft. Stevens, Ft. Columbia and Ft. Canby where he operated a searchlight for the coast artillery. He was transferred to Alaska in 1942 as part of the campaign against Japanese occupation of two islands in the Aleutians, Kiska and Attu. While traveling to Alaska on the steamship Admiral Gorgas, the ship encountered a surfaced Japanese submarine in heavy fog in Icy Straits west of Juneau. The lightly armed steamship was no match for the submarine, but the Japanese vessel submerged and was not seen again. He spent almost two years on the island of Amchitka, site of three runways used to attack the Japanese on nearby Kiska.



After the war Doug returned to Oregon where he met JoAnn Donaldson. They married in 1946. The newlyweds had trouble finding housing and finally moved into a duplex in Vanport where they were living when their first child, Stephen Craig, was born. Meanwhile, Doug founded one of the first frozen food companies in the Northwest. The little family moved from Vanport in the spring of 1948 after Doug decided he didn't like the look of the levees protecting the small city from the Columbia River. It turned out to be a good move as the river flooded and wiped out the community a month after they moved. A second child, Mary JoAnn, was born after they moved to NE Killingsworth St.



Doug sold the frozen food business in 1950 and moved the family to Salem where he enrolled at Willamette University. A third child, Susan Beth, was born in Salem. Doug graduated with a degree in accounting in 1954 and took a job with a regional accounting firm in Medford. He left that firm in 1957 to work for a company in the plywood manufacturing business. A fourth child, Jeffrey Douglas, was born in Medford.



In 1960, Doug and four other men pooled their funds and founded Rogue Valley Plywood in White City north of Medford. They successfully ran that mill until they sold out in 1973. In the ensuing years, Doug was involved in many business ventures in the Rogue Valley including a dental supply company, commercial office buildings and warehouses, and a manufactured housing park. The park is still being operated by family members today. Doug also served 10 years on the board of directors of CP National, a regional utilities company based in San Francisco.



Doug was active in his community throughout his life serving as president of the Medford United Way campaign, president of the Medford Rotary Club, and on the boards of directors of Zion Lutheran and Ascension Lutheran Churches. He also served on the boards of the Medford Water Commission and the Rogue Valley Manor. He was an active private pilot for many years and owned numerous aircraft. He loved to fish and hunt and the family made many fishing trips to Alaska and Canada, as well as the Oregon coast. He and JoAnn were enthusiastic tennis players and traveled the world, visiting every continent but Antarctica.



During the last few years of his life he received extraordinary care from Dr. Elizabeth Eckstrom at OHSU. And the family is grateful to his daily caregivers, Taylor Nikola and Rachel Bernhardt.



Doug and JoAnn moved to Portland to be closer to family in 2006 and resided at the Mirabella in the South Waterfront area. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn. He is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and Oscar, his beloved Golden Retriever.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store