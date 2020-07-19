Douglas John Hirte



Salem - Douglas John Hirte was born February 6, 1940 in Vernonia, Oregon to William and Viola Hirte. The family moved to Gates, Oregon where he grew up, hunted, fished, went to school, played sports. He passed away peacefully in Albany, Oregon after a 3 year battle with Agent Orange related cancer.



He graduated from Mill City High School in 1958 and lettered in Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track and field. He attended Oregon State University on an ROTC scholarship, played "Rook" football his freshman year and graduated with a Forestry Degree and was awarded an Active Duty commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Corps of Combat Engineers



Doug married Lauralee O'Brien in July of 1960 and again in July of 2020, who survives him and had 4 children; Lisa, Matthew, Andrea and John who all survive him. His children produced 5 grandkids; John Michael, Anne Elizabeth, Matthew, Kristi and Joey whom Dad all knew and loved. In 1996 he Married Sherri Crosier who proceeded him in death in March of 2019. After returning to Oregon in 2019 Doug re-married Lauralee in July of 2019.



Doug loved hunting and fishing. If he could have spent all his time in the wilderness hunting and fishing, he would have. He was a pioneer that missed his time.



Doug was in Vietnam as a Combat Engineer for two tours of duty. He left the Army Corps of Engineers as a Major and earned The National Defense Service Medal, Parachute Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Air Medal, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Unit Citation and Two Overseas Service Bars.



After the Army he worked for Weyerhaeuser reforestation for 2 years before getting into Real Estate. He learned to fly, and LOVED to fly, continued to hunt, fish and was always busy learning, building, doing and achieving. He did this up until the very end.



There will be a service held in Corvallis, Oregon at Grant Avenue Baptist Church (1625 NW Grant Ave, Corvallis, OR 97330) at 1:00 in the afternoon of Saturday July 25th. A potluck lunch will follow. Please bring a dish that you would like to share. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









