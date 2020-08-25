Douglas Ray Hall



Woodburn - Douglas Ray Hall, age 87, died on Friday, August 21st, 2020 in his home surrounded by his daughters. Doug was born on April 3rd, 1933 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Frederick and Johanna Hall.



Doug was the fourth eldest of eight children, and the second born son. To his family he was known as "the cute one" at a young age and as he grew older, he became a protector and was always worrying about his loved ones. He attended Gervais High School where he was a star athlete and graduated in 1951.



Over his life, Doug discovered a love for gardening, bird watching, hunting, and being content at home in his chair. He was known for having the best garden, an ornery and sweet smirk. He was drafted into the US Army in 1953 where he served two years and was discharged May of 1955.



Doug met the love of his life, Rose Fleming, in 1958 and they later married on March 11th, 1961. Together they were blessed with three children that they raised on their farm. In 1963, Doug got a job with the United States Postal Service where he worked for 29 years and retired in 1992.



Doug is survived by his three children; Timothy (Betty), Velvet (Gid), Angela, his siblings Norman (Shirley), Betty, Shirley (Dewey), five grandchildren; Meagan (Adam), Sierra (Brandon), Doug, Shasta (Dom), and Sequoia (Walker) as well as six great grandchildren; Jackson, Benson, Paxton, Leilani, Eleanor and baby Kester.



Doug is preceded in death by his wife Rose of 57 years, mother and father, four siblings, as well as other family members and great friends.



There will be a graveside service held at Valley View Cemetery in Silverton, Oregon on Saturday August 29th at 1pm followed by a celebration of life at the Hall residence outside of Woodburn (7699 S. Gibson Rd Woodburn, OR 97071). All are welcome to come celebrate the amazing life of a great man who will be greatly missed.



Doug's family would like to thank all who have reached out and shared their love to the family during this difficult time. No words can explain how truly appreciative we are.



Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel ~ Mt. Angel









