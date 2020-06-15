Doyle Cable



Salem - Doyle Eugene Cable, 91, passed away at his Salem, Oregon, home on June 4, 2020, with family at his side.



Doyle was born in Norman, Oklahoma, to Marion and Gladys Cable and moved to Ontario, Oregon, as a teenager. After marrying Betty Hagood in 1948, the couple made their home in Fruitland, Idaho, and moved to Salem in 1967. Doyle worked for Salem Auto Parts, Rawlinson's Laundry, and United Repair. Doyle was a member of the Bible Missionary Church.



Doyle is survived by daughter Dolores Ann Nakamura (Rodney) of Salem; son Dennis Cable (DeJuana) of Tyler, Texas; daughter Janice Billow of Fountain Valley, California; brother Don Cable (Connie); sister Pearline Paul (Wayne); sister-in-law Verline Cable; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by Betty, his loving wife of 66 years; his parents; brothers Leon, Jim, and Clarence; and son-in-law Don Billow.



A private service has been held. Serving the family is Keizer Funeral Chapel.









