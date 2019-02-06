Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Sublimity, OR

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Sublimity, OR

Duane E. Bradley

Sublimity - Duane, 85, died February 1st at home surrounded by his family, directly across the street from where he was born and raised. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Duane married Jeanne M. Etzel on October 10, 1959 in Sublimity, she preceded him in death on May 22, 2008. Duane worked as a rural letter carrier out of the Sublimity post office for 32 years. He was a member of the Oregon Rural Letter Carriers Association, St. Boniface Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus St. Anthony Council. Duane enjoyed gardening, the Harvest Festival parades, and singing in the St. Boniface Men's Choir for 68 years. He is survived by his children: Doreen (Roger) Rodecap of Salem and Michael (Julia) Bradley of Stayton; brothers: Dwight (Shirley) Bradley of Sublimity and Dan (Rosy) Bradley of Silverton; sister: Debbie (Jim) Mooney of Stayton; and grandchildren: Rachel, Ryan, Michalea, Marisa, Carson, Olivia and Sophia. Duane was preceded in death by brothers, David and Doug and sister, Deanna Moe. Recitation of Rosary will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 7:00 pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, both at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sublimity. Interment to follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Boniface Cemetery or St. Boniface Building Fund. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 6, 2019
