Duane "Whitey" Nicholas Wagner died peacefully from natural causes in Redmond, OR on July 3, 2020 at the age of 89.



Duane is survived by his children. Jim Wagner of Prineville, OR, Duana Charapata of Mitchell,OR, Peggy McSmith of Salem, OR and Jane Patterson of Indio, CA and all of their families. Duane is preceded in death by his wife Mona Wagner, parents Giles and Blanche Wagner and brothers Gilbert Wagner all of Mehama, OR, Richard Wagner of Vienna, VA.



Duane was born in 1930 in Mehama, OR. He graduated from Stayton High School. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Iowa. He had a long career in the Oregon State Department of Forestery. After retirement he could be found fishing in Heriot Bay British Columbia and Columbia River, hunting in Mitchell, OR, cutting wood with family and friends and enjoying coffee at the Gingerbread House.



He will be missed by so many.



A celebration of his life will be held at later date due to Covid-19.









