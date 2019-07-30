|
|
Dwain Bethel
Turner - Dwain was born on December 5, 1931 in Beardsley Kansas to Lee and Bertie Bethel. He was one of seven children, eventually his family moved to Shaw, Oregon when he was 9 years old. Dwain graduated from Cascade High School in 1951. He met Joan Rieger, and they married on July 28, 1951 at Immaculate Conception Church in Stayton. They were blessed with six children. They moved their family to Santa Cruz, CA in 1953 until 1975, eventually moving back to Turner. Dwain was incredibly hard working throughout his life, he first started out logging and truck driving, and began a long career at West Foods from 1953-1970 starting in Salem and transferring to Santa Cruz, CA. Having an entrepreneurial spirit, he co-founded Mid County Auto Parts in Capitola, CA from 1970-1975. Moving back to Turner, Dwain & Joan founded Bethel and Sons Excavating. He was passionate about his business and that passion has continued for 44 years. Besides work, Dwain volunteered with youth sports. He was the president of Mid County Little League in Santa Cruz; receiving awards for those contributions from 1961-1969 and became the 1969 Rotary Man of the Year. Dwain was also an active board member for the Turner Fire Department. Besides working and volunteering, he enjoyed traveling in his motor home, sports, boating, snowmobiling, operating equipment and spending time with family. Dwain passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 27, 2019 at age 87. He will be forever remembered as a very loving and friendly family man in addition to being fun loving and kind. Dwain was preceded in death by all of his siblings and a grandson, Clark. He is survived by his wife, Joan; six children, Larry, Russel, David, Vickie, Dennis and Donald; 12 grandchildren, 3 step grandsons; 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 am at Weddle Funeral Service followed by a private burial at Cloverdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice Care of the NW, 6130 NE 78th Ct. Portland, OR 97218.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 30, 2019